Ganassi, Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson in contract stalemate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Ericsson’s life changed dramatically when he won last year’s Indianapolis 500 and resurrected his career. He’s back to defend that win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but also aggravated that he has yet to receive a contract extension from Chip Ganassi Racing. Ganassi has an exclusive negotiating window until August and says he wants the Swede to return to the lineup. But Ericsson is clear that he does not want to retain his seat because he brings sponsorship to the team. He wants a proper salary based on his racing merits, and he is already listening to what rival teams have to say.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.