Garcia goes deep again as Rangers roll past Rockies 7-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia homered for the fifth time in as many games, Corey Seager and Josh Jung hit two-run doubles in a five-run fifth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2. Martin Perez allowed two runs and seven hits in a season-high seven innings and matched a season high with seven strikeouts, including five looking, and walked none. The Rangers have won nine of their last 13 games. Karl Kauffmann allowed five runs, including four earned, in 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut. The 2019 second-round draft pick out of Michigan gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

