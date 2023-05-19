Giants rally against Alcantara in 6th, beat Marlins 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants scored three runs in the sixth following a throwing error by Miami pitcher Sandy Alcantara, offsetting another big night by the majors’ leading hitter Luis Arraez, and beat the Marlins 4-3. Mitch Haniger had two hits including an RBI double as the Giants won their fourth straight. Bryan De La Cruz homered and drove in three runs for the Marlins. Arraez singled twice, doubled and scored, raising his average to .388 with his 17th multi-hit games this season. Alcantara walked LaMonte Wade Jr. to open the sixth inning then gave up an infield single to Thairo Estrada and his throw to first bounced into foul territory. J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto followed with sacrifice flies and rookie Casey Schmitt added an RBI single to make it 4-2.

