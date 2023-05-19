Hayes, Reynolds lead Pirates’ 13-3 romp over Diamondbacks ace Gallen
By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and three RBIs, Bryan Reynolds homered for the first time in six weeks and drove in four runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over ace Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-3 on Friday night. Gallen (6-2) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed a career-high eight runs – five earned – and eight hits as his six-game winning streak ended. Gallen had given up a total of six runs in his previous seven starts. Andrew McCutchen, Ji Hwan Bae and Josh Palacios also had three hits apiece as part of the Pirates’ 17-hit outburst.