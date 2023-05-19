Judge homers again, powers Yankees past Reds 6-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his seventh home run in as many games and the New York Yankees defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 .Anthony Rizzo also homered for the surging Yankees who improved to 9-3 in their last 12 games. Judge has homered in five of the last seven games including hitting two in two games during that stretch. Reds manager David Bell was ejected while disputing the umpires’ decision to allow Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt to continue his scoreless outing after checking him for foreign substances.

