Kopech gives up 1 hit over 8 innings, White Sox beat Royals 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech gave up one hit over a career-high eight innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0. Kopech simply toyed with the Royals as the White Sox opened a weekend series between teams with two of the majors’ worst records on a winning note. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out 10 on 98 pitches, and bounced back from a loss to Houston to win for the second time in three starts. Kopech retired the the first 16 batters before giving up a single to Michael Massey, who was erased on a double play. Massey also broke up a no-hit bid by the Padres’ Michael Wacha on Monday at San Diego when he lined a single leading off the eighth. The Royals did not get another runner.

