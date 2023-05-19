Mickelson relieved he’ll likely make PGA Championship cut after 2nd-round struggles
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Poorly as Phil Mickelson acknowledges he played in the opening two rounds of the PGA Championship, “Lefty” can hang his optimism one one thing: He’s likely to make the cut at Oak Hill. Mickelson referred to his performance as being “as bad as I’ve played in a long time.” He carded a 2-over 72, which included a double-bogey on the sixth hole after he hit his tee shot into the water. Mickelson’s two-round score is 5-over 145, which is projected to be good enough to have him included when the field is reduced to 70 players and ties entering the third round Saturday.