Moniak’s 3 hits, defense help Angels rally for a 5-4 victory over Twins

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak had three hits and made a game-saving catch at the wall in the seventh inning as the Los Angeles rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins Friday night after Angels starter Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Hunter Renfroe also had three hits for the Angels, who gave Mike Trout the day off after the team flew cross country Thursday after completing a four-game series in Baltimore. Willi Castro homered in the seventh inning for the Twins to give them a short-lived 4-3 lead. Moniak, who was playing Trout’s usual spot in center field, was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.

