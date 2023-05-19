Monza wins at Sassuolo in Serie A to move up to 8th

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza won at Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A to move up to eighth place. Matteo Pessina scored a stoppage-time winner after Patrick Ciurria had equalized for Monza on the hour mark. Domenico Berardi converted a penalty for Sassuolo six minutes into first-half stoppage time. Berardi’s 10th goal of the season has made him the third player to reach double figures in each of the last four Serie A campaigns after Ciro Immobile and Lautaro Martinez. Sassuolo remained 13th. A minute of silence was observed before kickoff to honor the victims of massive flooding in Emilia-Romagna where Sassuolo is based.

