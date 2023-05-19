San Diego State: No wrongdoing by Matt Araiza in alleged gang rape

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University says an internal investigation found no wrongdoing by former punter Matt Araiza in an alleged gang rape at an off-campus party in October 2021. In a statement to Yahoo Sports, the school said, “There are no findings against Matt Araiza.” The school also says none of the former students named in a civil suit are the subject of a current investigation, although it reserves the right to “reinstate” an investigation if there are new developments. The San Diego District Attorney decided late last year to not press criminal charges against Araiza, who was released by the Buffalo Bills in August.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.