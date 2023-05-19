Scheffler tied for lead in PGA as Oak Hill delivers a new challenge

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is part of a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the PGA Championship. Oak Hill over two days has provided a little of everything — freezing temperatures, warm wind and rain. It also has unlimited possibilities on the weekend. Nine players are under par. Eighteen players are separated by five shots. Bryson DeChambeau is two back. Brooks Koepka ran off birdies on rain-softened greens for a 66 to get within three. Rory McIlroy was stunned to be only five behind the way he’s hitting the ball. Rain is in the forecast for Saturday.

