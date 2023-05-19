Taxed wins Black-Eyed Susan at 11-1; Faiza finishes 3rd in 1st defeat

BALTIMORE (AP) — Taxed raced to an upset victory in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, closing strong for convincing win over Hoosier Philly and unbeaten favorite Faiza. Taxed was claimed by owner Richard Bahde last year for $50,000. The filly won this $300,000 race at Pimlico by 3 3/4 lengths over Hoosier Philly. Faiza settled for third for trainer Bob Baffert, who makes his return to Triple Crown racing at Saturday’s Preakness after missing time while suspended. Faiza was a 3-5 favorite after winning her first five races, all in California.

