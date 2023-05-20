Atalanta fights back to beat Verona and boost European hopes

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta has kept alive its faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by rallying to beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 3-1 in Serie A. Atalanta is level with fifth-placed AC Milan. The duo are four points below the top four. Cremonese has been all but mathematically relegated after losing at home to Bologna 5-1. That leaves Cremonese six points from safety. A point for Spezia at fellow struggler Lecce on Sunday would be enough to condemn Cremonese to Serie B.

