Heat bring 2-0 lead over Celtics home to Miami as East finals resume on Sunday

MIAMI (AP) — Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals is Sunday night. The eighth-seeded Miami Heat lead the series over Boston 2-0 after stunning almost everyone but themselves by going onto the Celtics’ home floor and winning the first two games in this matchup. They’re in position to take complete command of the series in Game 3 and move to the brink of another trip to the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler is Miami’s leader this postseason in points, minutes, assists and steals per game. He’s averaging 31.1 points in the postseason.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.