Hot-hitting Burger, Giolito lead White Sox past Royals 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, helping Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1. Yoán Moncada had two RBIs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. each scored two runs. Giolito permitted one run and six hits in six innings. The right-hander has a 2.66 ERA his last eight starts. Salvador Pérez hit his 10th homer in Kansas City’s sixth loss in eight games. Pérez finished with three hits.

