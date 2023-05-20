Man City wins English Premier League after Arsenal caps end-of-season collapse with loss at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester City has clinched a third straight English Premier League title after second-placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest 1-0 to cap its end-of-season collapse. City holds an unassailable four-point lead with Arsenal having only one game remaining. It is City’s seventh league crown in a 12-season period during which the Abu Dhabi-owned club has changed the face of the English game. City’s latest title owes as much to its end-of-season streak of 11 straight victories as it does to an implosion by Arsenal just when a first league title since was in sight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.