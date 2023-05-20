PGA Live Updates | Rain awaits leaders Scheffler, Hovland and Conners at soggy PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The third round of the PGA Championship is underway at soggy Oak Hill, where wet conditions await a trio of co-leaders when they tee off. Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are all at 5 under through two rounds and will have to deal with a drenched East Course that will play even longer than usual. The rain started soon after the first group went out shortly after 8 a.m. By noon course attendants were around the greens and fairways trying to squeegee excess moisture.

