Preakness day arrives with horse racing in spotlight, Triple Crown still a possibility

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness day has arrived with horse racing in the spotlight and a Triple Crown still a possibility. It’s not the spotlight the sport would like after seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the leadup to the Kentucky Derby. But with new national medication and doping rules set to go into effect next week, the industry is at somewhat of a crossroads. Derby winner Mage is the Preakness favorite. If he wins, he’ll have a chance at the Belmont on June 10 to be the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018.

