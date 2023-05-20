Preakness favorite Mage gets stitches for cut above eye, good to run in Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness favorite Mage is good to go for the second race of the Triple Crown after bumping his head in his stall. The Kentucky Derby winner got a few stitches to close the cut above his right eye. Co-owner and blood stock agent Ramiro Restrepo confirmed Mage was treated by a state veterinarian and resumed training without interruption. Vets examined and cleared Mage and the six other Preakness horses to run in the $1.65 million race later Saturday. Mage was the 2-1 favorite seven hours before post time.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.