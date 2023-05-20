Skip to Content
Published 7:14 AM

Rune follows up win over Djokovic by beating Ruud to reach Italian Open final

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Holger Rune followed up his latest victory over Novak Djokovic with another impressive performance. The 20-year-old Dane rallied for a 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 win over fellow Scandinavian Casper Ruud to reach the Italian Open final. It’s the third clay-court final this season for Rune. Rune will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev for the trophy. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was playing Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine later in the women’s final. Rome is the last big tournament before the French Open starts next weekend.

