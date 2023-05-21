Angels activate Loup off IL as part of moves to shore up their bullpen

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have revamped their bullpen in pursuit of more success in the middle innings. The Angels activated left-hander Aaron Loup from the injured list and called up right-handers Reyes Moronta and Jacob Webb before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. To make room for the three pitchers, right-handers Jimmy Herget, Andrew Wantz and Zack Weiss were sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels have the major’s eighth-highest bullpen ERA in May at 4.39. They have allowed 16 of 27 inherited runners to score this month.

