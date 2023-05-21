Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is a major champion again. Gone are those injuries that led to doubt whether he was still part of golf’s elite. Koepka won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill by closing with a 67 and winning by two shots over Scotties Scheffler and Viktor Hovland. He now has won the PGA Championship three times. And it was his fifth major title. Only 14 players have won more. It was the first major by a LIV Golf player since the Saudi-funded league began nearly a year ago. California club pro Michael Block made an ace and tied for 15th.

