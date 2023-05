SEATTLE (AP) — Gotham FC earned a 4-1 road win against OL Reign on Sunday in National Women’s Soccer League action. Jenna Nighswonger, Lynn Williams, and Taylor Smith scored in the first half as Gotham moved to the top of the standings. The Portland Thorns scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes at home on the way to a 4-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars.

