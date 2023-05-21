Griner gets warm welcome in first home game since being detained in Russian prison

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner shined in first regular-season home game since being detained for nearly 10 months in a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury center finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, but the Mercury lost 75-69 to the Chicago Sky. The loss came after a rousing welcome home from Mercury fans. Just before player introductions, a poet paid tribute to Griner while being surrounded by the Mercury’s dancers. Once introductions started, the fans gave each of the Mercury players loud cheers before Griner came out last. The 6-foot-9 forward walked out from behind a wall and, surrounded by flashing lights, stepped into the bowel of the arena, drawing a massive ovation.

