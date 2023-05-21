Hovland endures another near miss at a major at PGA, believes his time is coming

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Viktor Hovland endured another near miss at a major at the PGA Championship. The 25-year-old finished in a tie for second behind winner Brooks Koepka following a 2-under 68 that left him at 7 under for the tournament. Hovland’s chances at catching Koepka disappeared when a shot out of a fairway bunker on the 16th hole plugged into the lip. He double-bogeyed the hole but salvaged a runner-up finish when he birdied the 18th. Hovland has a top-10 finish in each of his last three appearances at a major. He says he knows he’s close to a breakthrough on golf’s biggest stage.

