Italy beats Brazil, Japan shocks Senegal at Under-20 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Two of the title favorites have lost their opening games at the Under-20 World Cup with Italy upstaging Brazil 3-2 and Japan producing a shocking 1-0 upset win over Senegal. Nigeria and Colombia won their matches in dramatic fashion and both by scores of 2-1 against much weaker rivals Dominican Republic and Israel. The tournament kicked off in Argentina on the weekend after FIFA was forced into a late switch of venues. Indonesia was stripped of the rights after protests in Muslim-majority country against hosting Israel.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.