Mullins gets 5 hits, Hays delivers in 11th as Orioles win 8-3 to finish 3-game sweep of Blue Jays
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Cedric Mullins got five hits, Austin Hays drove in the decisive run in the 11th inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Mullins had three RBIs and Hays reached base four times for the Orioles, who scored five runs in the 11th to win for the fifth time in six games. Toronto’s Matt Chapman hit a solo home run and had two RBIs but the struggling Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in their past seven.