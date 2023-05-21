PGA Championship becomes a `Block party’ celebrating club pro finishing tied for 15th

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Block is not the little-known club pro from Southern California anymore. During a four-day stretch at the PGA Championship Block held his own against the world’s best, became a gallery favorite, made a hole in one and finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-over 281. And the 46-year-old’s star continues to rise. His finish ensures a spot in next year’s PGA, and Block is already generating more attention for his common man approach. Rather than head home, Block has changed his travel plans after receiving an invite to compete at the Colonial next weekend

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.