Schembechler son resigns at Michigan after offensive social media content revealed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A son of longtime Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler has resigned from his position with the Wolverines, with the school saying it was aware of his social media activity that may have caused “pain” in the community. Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler stepped down Saturday, just days after he had been hired as assistant director of recruiting on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. The Detroit News reported that Schembechler’s Twitter feed contained posts and likes of offensive material, including some that suggested slavery and Jim Crow were positives to strengthen Black individuals and families. Schembechler played for his father, who coached Michigan from 1969-89. In a statement Sunday night, he said he had “inexplicably and irresponsibly” liked items on social media and asked for forgiveness.

