With Celtics in a 3-0 hole, Joe Mazzulla’s season is now at its low point
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Joe Mazzulla’s roller-coaster season is at its lowest. And with the Boston Celtics now on the brink of elimination, the first-year coach is blaming himself. The Celtics are in the sort of trouble that no team in NBA history has escaped, trailing Miami 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals after a 128-102 Heat romp on Sunday night that might not have been even as close as the score would make it appear.