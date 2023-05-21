World Cup champion Argentina to play Australia in China, visit Indonesia on Asian tour

SYDNEY (AP) — World Cup champion Argentina will play Australia at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing and take on Indonesia during a two-game exhibition tour to Asia next month. Argentina will play the Socceroos on June 15 in the Chinese capital. It’ll be the first meeting between the teams since Lionel Messi and his Argentina lineup beat Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 en route to winning the World Cup title last December in Qatar. Argentina will play Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19.

