Alcaraz jumps Djokovic, returns to No. 1 in ATP rankings; Medvedev No. 2; Swiatek leads WTA

Carlos Alcaraz has replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings and earned the top seeding at the French Open. Daniil Medvedev’s Italian Open title moved him up to No. 2 ahead of the year’s second Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic’s loss in the fourth round as the defending champion in Rome dropped him to No. 3 on Monday. That means he and Alcaraz could end up in the same half of the Roland Garros bracket. The draw in Paris is Thursday. Iga Swiatek continued her year-plus run as the WTA’s No. 1. Rome champion Elena Rybakina rose to a career-high No. 4.

