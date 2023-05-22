Alvarez hits solo homer, slam as the Astros rout Brewers 12-2 for 8th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a grand slam for one of his two homers as the Houston Astros trounced the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 on Monday for their eighth consecutive victory. Alvarez hit a solo shot off Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning and capped a five-run outburst in the sixth with his grand slam off Hoby Milner. Alvarez has 12 homers this season. Corey Julks, Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubon also went deep against Burnes. This was the first time Burnes had ever allowed four homers in a game. The Astros’ 12 runs and five homers both represented season highs.

