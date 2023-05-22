Angels lingering around .500 despite the exploits of Ohtani and Trout

The Los Angeles Angels are 25-23, so they appear poised to improve on last season’s dismal 73-89 mark. They might even finish with a winning record for the first time since 2015. But the bar is likely to be much higher if they want to reach the postseason with the combo of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The Angels have had a hard time getting too far from the .500 mark. Los Angeles has had records of 1-1, 5-5, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 14-14 and 22-22.

