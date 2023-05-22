Báez hits 3-run double in 10th to lift Tigers past Royals 8-5 in 10 innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Javier Báez hit a bases-clearing double in the 10th inning for his third hit of the night to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the opener of a three-game series. Matt Vierling had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Tigers. Alex Lange (2-0) earned the victory with two hitless innings of relief. Jose Cisnero picked up his first save. Scott Barlow (1-3) allowed Báez’s winning hit and took the loss.

