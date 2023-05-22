Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer out with a right shoulder problem

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer has joined the growing list of injured Milwaukee Brewers pitchers. The left-handed Lauer has gone on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder impingement. Lauer is 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA is season. Other Brewers starting pitchers already on the injured list are Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Aaron Ashby. The Brewers recalled right-hander Tyson Miller from Triple-A Nashville to fill Lauer’s spot on the roster. The Brewers also returned right-hander Gus Varland to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization after he cleared waivers.

