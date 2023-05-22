Correa reflects on turbulent free agency as Twins host Giants

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa’s eventful offseason included a period where the free agent shortstop agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. But an ankle issue led to a failed physical, and the deal with the Giants fell apart. Correa ended up re-signing with Minnesota on a six-year guaranteed deal, much shorter than the 13 years he would have signed for with the Giants. On Monday, Correa faced off against the team he nearly joined in the offseason as San Francisco opened a three-game series at Target Field against Correa and the Twins.

