Freeman hits go-ahead 3-run HR in Atlanta homecoming as Dodgers rally, beat Braves 8-6
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s three-run homer in the fifth inning gave Los Angeles the lead, J.D. Martinez had four hits, including two homers, and the Dodgers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6. The Dodgers, who trailed 4-0 in the first, won the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the National League. Freeman, a longtime Braves star, made the most of his second Atlanta homecoming with three hits to join Martinez in leading the comeback. Dodgers rookie Gavin Stone allowed five runs on five hits and five walks in four innings in his second start for Los Angeles.