MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL draft will be coming to Green Bay in 2025. The league made the announcement during its spring meetings. The draft and related activities will take place inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown, the collection of shops and restaurants surrounding the stadium. The NFL began taking the draft out of New York and to various cities starting in 2015. More than 2.2 million people have attended draft festivities since then.

