NFL approves emergency 3rd QB after 49ers’ injury woes in NFC title game

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL teams will be allowed to play an emergency quarterback from the inactive list if the first two are injured during a game. The rule change was approved by league owners and stemmed from San Francisco’s depth-chart challenge in the NFC championship game. The emergency activation can only occur after injury or disqualification, not for a performance-related decision or other conduct. The 49ers had to send Brock Purdy back into the NFC title game with an injured elbow after fourth-stringer Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.