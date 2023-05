OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Josh Johnson and waived linebacker Daelin Hayes. The 37-year-old Johnson returns to the Ravens after playing one game with them in 2021. He’s made nine starts in his NFL career — five with Tampa Bay, three with Washington and one with Baltimore. Hayes was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round in 2021 and has dealt with knee problems, appearing in only one game since then.

