Rick Hummel, longtime St. Louis baseball writer known as ‘The Commish,’ dies at 77

Longtime St. Louis baseball writer Rick Hummel has died at the age of 77. Hummel covered the Cardinals for five decades and is enshrined in the writer’s wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The Post-Dispatch reported that Hummel died Saturday after a short illness. Hummel was born in 1946 in Quincy, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1968. He was hired at the Post-Dispatch in 1971, joining the baseball beat two years later. Hummel earned a reputation for his knowledge of the game. He chronicled three Cardinals’ World Series championships, seven National League pennants and six MVP seasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.