Siri, Arozarena, Raley homer, Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jose Siri, Randy Arozaena and Luke Raley homered, and the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Toronto Blue Jays 6-4. Tampa Bay leads the major leagues with 94 home runs. The Rays opened a three-game lead over Baltimore in the AL East. Toronto’s Chris Bassitt, who had his scoreless streak ended at 28 innings as the Rays scored three times in the second, allowed six runs, two earned, and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. The announced crowd at Tropicana Field was a season-low 8,857. Tampa Bay started the day averaging 18,045, which was 10th in the American League.

