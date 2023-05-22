Small Missouri college adds football programs to boost enrollment

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A small college in Missouri will add football and women’s flag football programs as part of its plan to grow enrollment. William Woods University’s enrollment is about 2,100. Athletic director Steve Wilson says fewer than 1,000 attend classes on campus. Football will add up to 125 more students and flag football another 20. The National Football Foundation reports more than 30 football teams have been added across all college divisions in the past six years. The Associated Press found three football programs in Division II and three in Division III were dropped in 2020 because of pandemic-related budgetary constraints.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.