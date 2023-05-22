Skip to Content
Smith: North Wilkesboro ‘definitely has a place’ in NASCAR’s world, but unclear what capacity

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said North Wilkesboro Speedway “definitely has a place in the NASCAR world” moving forward, despite an All-Star race that lacked drama Sunday night. In what capacity remains to be seen. Smith was non-committal about how North Wilkesboro might fit into NASCAR’s schedule moving forward. There are no guaranteed dates on the Cup Series schedule and future All-Star sites haven’t been determined. Smith and Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. spearheaded the effort to bring Cup Series racing back to the .625-mile track, a monumental task considering how dilapidated the track sat mostly dormant since Jeff Gordon won the last Cup race there in 1996.

