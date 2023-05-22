Sprint specialist Mark Cavendish to retire from cycling at end of season

COCCAGLIO, Italy (AP) — Veteran sprint specialist Mark Cavendish has announced that he will retire from cycling at the end of this season. The British rider made the announcement on the final rest day of this year’s Giro d’Italia, a day after turning 38. He will be hoping to add to his 53 Grand Tour stage victories on Wednesday. Cavendish will also attempt to break the Tour de France record for most stage wins at this year’s race. He matched Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins at the 2021 Tour.

