Stanford’s Rose Zhang 1st to win consecutive NCAA women’s golf titles

By JOHN MARSHALL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Stanford’s Rose Zhang has shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 to become the first women’s golfer to win consecutive national titles and tie the NCAA record for wins in a season. It’s the latest triumph for Zhang, who had already swept the most important amateur titles in women’s golf. Zhang won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2020, the U.S. Girls’ Junior in 2021 and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this April. The 19-year-old from Irvine, California, finished at 10 under. She tied Lorena Ochoa’s NCAA records for wins in a season with eight and career wins with 12. Stanford has the top seed for the team competition, which starts Tuesday.

