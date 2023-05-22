Tom Brady to buy stake in Raiders, owner tells ESPN

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders principal owner Mark Davis tells ESPN that recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the team. Brady and Davis also have a business relationship with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Davis is the majority owner, and Brady has a stake in the club. At least 24 NFL owners will need to approve Brady’s deal with the Raiders. He also has a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports than begins in 2024.

