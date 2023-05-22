Skip to Content
Wilson, Legge crash heavily in Indianapolis 500 practice session

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge crashed heavily with just under an hour left in practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Monday. Wilson was immobilized on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace but gave a thumbs-up as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Legge was able to climb from the cockpit of her crumpled machine on her own. It was the first wreck in the two-week build-up to the 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The two were going through Turns 1 and 2 when Wilson appeared to check up. Legge closed at a high rate of speed and hit the rear of his car, sending the two skidding into the wall. Wilson’s brother, Justin Wilson, was the last IndyCar fatality when he was killed at Pocono in 2015.

