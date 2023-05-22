Zunino hits 2-run homer, Gaddis gets 1st win, Guardians beat White Sox 3-0 to end slide

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Hunter Gaddis pitched six strong innings for his first major league win and struggling Cleveland catcher Mike Zunino connected for a two-run homer, sending the Guardians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0. Gaddis was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Columbus and gave the Guardians a badly needed quality start after they were swept over the weekend in New York, losing all three to the Mets by one run. Zunino, who has been a target of fan complaints because he’s not been hitting, belted his third homer in the seventh off reliever Gregory Santos. Before he connected, Zunino was in a 1 for 31 slump with 21 strikeouts. The White Sox had their three-game winning streak stopped.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.